Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams’ batch-of-singles-turned-album, came out last month. The Paramore leader still has more to do on this front, though, as she just shared a new video for “Parachute” today.

The visual was directed, filmed, and edited by Zachary Gray. In it, Williams sings the song calmly in a dark room before letting her energy out by dancing around and running through a field.

Meanwhile, Williams recently addressed rumors of a Paramore break-up in light of her solo work, saying, “We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums. […] I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”

Watch the “Parachute” video above and find the Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party cover art and tracklist below.