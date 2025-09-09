Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams’ batch-of-singles-turned-album, came out last month. The Paramore leader still has more to do on this front, though, as she just shared a new video for “Parachute” today.
The visual was directed, filmed, and edited by Zachary Gray. In it, Williams sings the song calmly in a dark room before letting her energy out by dancing around and running through a field.
Meanwhile, Williams recently addressed rumors of a Paramore break-up in light of her solo work, saying, “We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums. […] I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”
Watch the “Parachute” video above and find the Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party cover art and tracklist below.
Hayley Williams’ Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Album Cover Artwork
Hayley Williams’ Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Tracklist
1. “Ice In My OJ”
2. “Glum”
3. “Kill Me”
4. “Whim”
5. “Mirtazapine”
6. “Disappearing Man”
7. “Love Me Different”
8. “Brotherly Hate”
9. “Negative Self Talk”
10. “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party”
11. “Hard”
12. “Discovery Channel”
13. “True Believer”
14. “Zissou”
15. “Dream Girl In Shibuya”
16. “Blood Bros”
17. “I Won’t Quit On You”
18. “Parachute”
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is out now via Post Atlantic. Find more information here.