Indie Mixtape 20: Heart Attack Man Loves Cleveland

“Good morning, f*ckers” is the pronouncement that kicked off the press release announcing the latest EP from Cleveland emo quartet, Heart Attack Man. Talk about forcing someone’s attention. The band certainly lives up to their borderline aggressive magnetism on the five-track EP Thoughtz & Prayerz, which finds the band facing their own demons and turning up the dial on their songwriting craft. The EP is a document of what the band calls “being on X-Games mode with your emotions and sh*t,” which is a very fair summation of what to expect on Thoughtz & Prayerz.

To celebrate the new EP, Eric Egan sat down to talk Bob Mould, Cleveland, and 8 Mile in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Really really really good🙂

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

What people do with our music is out of our control once it’s out there, but I really just hope people can get something positive out of it and use it as a soundtrack and motivator to improve their lives. There’s a place for everything, but I think our corner of the music world is overly saturated with self loathing, negativity, and not enough genuinely lifting each other up.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Cleveland freaking Ohio baby! Also shout out the Big Windy Apple AKA Chicago.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Bob Mould. Between Hüsker Dü, Sugar, and his solo work, I always find myself going back to his work and continually feeling inspired. His writing changed punk and alternative rock forever, so I will take any chance I get to put respect on his name.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Oh man… this is tough… there are so many good vegan breakfast spots all around the U.S. so it’s hard to pinpoint my absolute favorite ever, but we went to the Spiral Diner in Dallas on my birthday two years ago and that was really good. That’s standing out to me in my mind right now. I forget what I got, but I remember I got an obscene amount of food and was very happy. We drove all day after that and I was bummed we were spending my birthday driving at first, but it ended up being a really enjoyable day.

What album do you know every word to?

Fake Blood by Heart Attack Man🙂

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Bob Mould full band concert in 2015 with my dad was number one and The Killers with my mom and my sister in 2018 was a close second.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I’m from Cleveland, so I gotta go with a long sleeve shirt with shorts because I speak for all Clevelanders that that’s our city’s preferred ideal fit.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Everyone knows it’s @awlivv.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

I’d probably have to say “Champagne Supernova” because I use it as a vocal warmup song and I like to warm up in the van.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Oldest Chinese takeout restaurant”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Thoughtz & Prayerz by Heart Attack Man.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

When I was on tour with an old band, we stayed at a meth house in Compton once and our hosts locked us inside. They were very nice and I appreciate them letting us stay the night, but I didn’t realize it was a meth house, and also getting locked inside was kind of inconvenient because I left my toothbrush in the van, so I had to just kinda rub my teeth with my finger and some toothpaste.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have many tattoos, but I guess my favorite one is the X’s I have tattooed on my feet. I was 18 and straight edge, and glad to say that I’m now 28 and still straight edge. They hurt really bad but I got them done and then played a show right after; it sucked!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I don’t listen to the radio really, but if Garth Brooks comes on I’ll hang out.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Made me feel welcomed and wanted. Kind of a simple answer, but it’s not easy to do and I hold on whenever I feel it.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

I have no real serious life regrets really; I’m pretty at peace with having taken the good with the bad, so I wouldn’t necessarily alter the course of my life per se; however, I would definitely like to go back in time with some cash and a laundry list of vintage t shirts to go on an eBay shopping spree with young me, because prices are nutso these days!

What’s the last show you went to?

One Step Closer and Magnitude at Mahalls.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

8 Mile.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Obama is a multi millionaire, so nothing unless if he’s paying me haha.

Thoughts & Prayerz is out now via Triple Crown Records. Listen here.