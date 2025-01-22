Indie Mixtape 20: Heart To Gold Bare Their Hearts On ‘Free Help’

Heart To Gold wear their hearts on their sleeves. The Minneapolis emo/punk trio, composed of vocalist-guitarist Grant Whiteoak, bassist Jim Kiser, and drummer Blake Kuether, write soaring anthems filled with cathartic choruses and blistering breakdowns. Their third full-length album, the Will Yip-produced Free Help, oozes with the band’s belief in their vision and why that self-assurance often yields an honest portrait of their artistry.

Having wrapped up a tour with Mannequin Pussy, Movements, and Softcult (plus some supporting slots for Militarie Gun, Ben Quad, and Prince Daddy And The Hyena), Heart To Gold paid attention to the moments of their live show that resonated most with audiences. Bringing those elements into Yip’s Studio 4 resulted in Free Help, their most intoxicating work yet.

Following the album’s release in November, Whiteoak sat down with Uproxx to talk about Katy Perry, King Krule, margherita pizza, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Loud, abrasive, energetic, fun.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered for being a glimmer of light in a pattern of darkness. For being one of the best organically live alternative punk rock bands.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably Kurt Cobain, King Krule, or John Dwyer. All three have things that make them uniquely themselves. They have something that others don’t. That’s really inspiring. Skateboarding has been a huge influence also.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Punch Pizza. It was a margherita pizza.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Weezer with the Pixies haha. Seeing them as a headliner in a stadium was pretty magical. Crazy pyrotechnics.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“These Days,” the Jackson Browne version. Makes me think about my parents. Also “I’m Having A Rave In My Room All By Myself” by Memo Boy. Both beautiful songs.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to spell “Giuseppe”.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Oh man. We’ve camped illegally in a few forestry areas and playgrounds. Maybe some crusty hardwood floor in the Midwest. Some little kids room with stuffed animals or something.