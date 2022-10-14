You’ll probably never hear the Hermanos Gutiérrez sing. But if you ever have the opportunity to hear the instrumentalist duo speak as they share stories of each of their songs during tour sets, you’ll find that the vividness in their words aligns with the transcendence of their music. Their upcoming album, El Bueno Y El Malo, contains sounds inspired by their Swiss and Ecuadorian upbringing, channeling the rhythms and melodies found in the ‘50s and ‘60s Latin tunes they grew up on.

Upon hearing Hermanos Gutiérrez’s music, particularly their latest effort El Bueno Y El Malo, the listener can paint a picture of Sergio Leone films, scored with dreamy, heady guitars, matching each other’s familial energy throughout. It’s an album that finds the brother duo, Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, taking risks, most notably working with a new producer after years of solely working with each other.

The record was co-produced with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, with much of the recordings taking place at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville. With this particular album, the hermanos wanted to create a musical landscape in the desert and pay homage to Spaghetti Western films.

“[My brother and I] came prepared with 10 songs that we wrote together,” Estevan says. “We arrived in Nashville, we got to know Dan and the whole crew for about 20 minutes. And then we were already recording. It was amazing, because we felt like we knew each maybe in another life. It felt just so natural to be there to record. And we recorded 10 songs in two and a half days.”

They particularly enjoyed working with Auerbach as he didn’t impose ideas upon them, but rather, helped them expand upon their musical universe.

As one can imagine, the songwriting process is a bit different when their music doesn’t utilize any sung or spoken lyrics. Even during the early phases of the pandemic, working separately wasn’t an option for the hermanos. The two are bound by music and work together in a synergetic fashion.

“Once we have a clearer idea of something that we want to share with each other, then we show it to each other, and then it’s always like one part is missing,” Alejandro says. “And then we try to add stuff, and let it grow and be rich. But before we even go to the studio, I think we really want to have a clear structure of each song in the album. We want to want to be sure of the story we want to tell in the studio. And the more you’re prepared and have the structure you’re even more free to improvise stuff.”

As its title suggests, one of the main themes of El Bueno Y El Malo is duality. On a particular track called “Los Chicos Tristes,” the hermanos take inspiration from their grandfather, who they say taught them to embrace the beauty and power in feeling sad and vulnerable.