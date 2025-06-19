Hotline TNT Makes A Thrilling Noise On ‘Raspberry Moon’

Will Anderson is a DIY lifer. A native of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin — he grew up next door to future indie-Americana luminaries Brad and Phil Cook — he played in the underground sludge-rock band Weed in the 2010s before starting a new shoegaze-leaning project, Hotline TNT, at the end of the decade. Up until the release of his breakout 2023 album Cartwheel, Anderson was content playing all-ages shows in basements for small but passionate audiences.

But with Hotline TNT’s latest record Raspberry Moon (due Friday), Anderson admits his ambitions have changed. I met him recently at one of the country’s best record shops, Electric Fetus in Minneapolis, where his band was doing an in-store gig before opening for the indie-pop band Hippo Campus at a large outdoor venue for thousands of people. I wondered whether his inner punk found that sort of environment unnatural.

“Unfortunately, it does feel natural,” he told me later. “I don’t think Hotline TNT is true outsider music. It’s not hardcore, it’s not punk, it’s not even shoegaze in my opinion.”

What Hotline TNT sounds like on Raspberry Moon is the last thing any music critic likes to classify something as these days: A rock band. On Cartwheel, Anderson worked closely with co-producer Ian Teeple to create a furious, blown-out sound that nearly overwhelmed the canny melodies buried in the murk. On the new record, however, Hotline TNT worked more as an actual live unit, a byproduct of the constantly changing lineup finally solidifying during the Cartwheel tour cycle. Under the guiding hand of producer Amos Pitsch from DIY heroes Tenement – they recorded Raspberry Moon in Pitsch’s (and my) hometown of Appleton, Wis. — Anderson both streamlined and beefed-up Hotline TNT’s sound, sacrificing some of the gritty character of Cartwheel for extra anthemic power. You can hear it in the single (and one of the year’s best songs) “Julia’s War,” which has a “na na na” chorus I can imagine inspiring massive sing-alongs live.

“Even back two records ago, I wanted to make the most badass-sounding riffs I could,” he said in a recent Zoom interview, “and I envisioned myself playing those songs in front of big rooms with lots of people and everyone’s ready to go crazy. That sounds like the most fun thing for me.”

In our interview, we talked about the making of Raspberry Moon, not being a shoegaze band, and also not being an “NBA band.”

When I saw you at Electric Fetus, I was amazed by how much your lead guitar player was shredding. I didn’t really pick up on that aspect of the band from the records.

Anytime you use the word shoegaze, it’s like you have the idea of the wall of sound, where we’re all playing the same chords at the same time. But with this album, I think this is the first honest-to-God guitar solo that’s ever been on a Hotline record

How did you settle on this current lineup?

The hardest part of having a band is keeping the same people. These are the four people who were willing to put themselves through the torture of being a touring musician six months out of the year. Until we’re millionaires, you have to be okay with some abuse, for lack of a better word. It’s hard. It’s a hard life, and it’s an awesome life, too. We love it for sure. But even people who think they really want to do it, once you’re actually out there on the road, it can quickly become a different story.

What’s the hardest part of touring?

I’m kind of speaking for the group at this point. I love every part of it. I’m addicted to it, no doubt about it. Now that I’m in a relationship, I will say that I get it a little bit more, the desire to be home. But before now, I was ready to go 12 months out of the year.

Okay, what do you love about touring?

I just think it’s a really amazing way to meet new people, and it’s the truest form of expression that I’ve found for what I want to do. There’s still stuff that I hate that we’re doing, but I’m 36 now, it’s just part of what has to happen if you want to keep touring and playing at this level.

You told me that playing 21-and-over shows, as opposed to all-ages shows, was hard for you.

It was hard. The first few years of Hotline, we refused. That’s just a holdover of my youth, and an ethical belief that I held onto for a long time. But again, now that I am 36, sometimes I almost feel weird about it. Why do you want teenagers to be at your show so bad?