The nominees for the 2022 induction class for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame were revealed yesterday. In a list that will eventually be widdled down, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Carly Simon, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Lionel Richie, MC5, New York Dolls, Pat Benatar, and Rage Against The Machine were all selected to have the change to be inducted into the hall this year. These artists hope to join last year’s inductees, which included Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters, Carole King, and more, as certified legends in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

What Are The Rules For The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

An artist becomes eligible for inclusion in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after they release their first album. For example, this year marks Eminem’s first year of eligibility because it’s been 25 years and some months since he released his debut album Infinite back in 1996. According to the New York Times, nominators are asked to consider an artist’s musical influence as well as the “length and depth” of the career in addition to their “innovation and superiority in style and technique.”

Additionally, artists can be nominated and inducted into the hall based on four categories: performer (singers, vocal groups, bands, and instrumentalists of all kinds), early Influences (artists from early eras that include country, folk, jazz, and blues), non-performers (record label executives, songwriters, record producers, disc jockeys, concert promoters, and music journalists), and sidemen (veteran session and concert players.)