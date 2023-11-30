U2 is set to occupy the iconic new Sphere venue in Las Vegas until February 2024. After that (assuming U2 doesn’t extend their run of U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows beyond its current end date), the venue will need to find somebody else to take the stage. Now, we know who will be the next band (or at least one of the next ones) to hit the Sphere: Phish.

Today (November 30), the legendary, Trey Anastasio-led jam band announced a four-night run of shows at the Sphere, on April 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2024. As Brooklyn Vegan notes, though, a press release indicates this is “the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere,” so the band could end up playing more than just those four nights.