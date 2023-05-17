How To Watch Foo Fighters’ Livestream Of New Music And Some Surprises

Foo Fighters is gearing up for the release of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are. But Here We Are marks the band’s first release since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Ahead of the album’s release, Foo Fighters will play a live show for fans to stream online. On Sunday, May 21, fans will be able to tune into Veeps and watch Foo Fighters debut some new songs. During the live stream, which will take place at 3 pm EST, the band also promises to treat fans to “behind-the-scenes footage and a few surprises.”

Tune in Sunday, May 21st for a FREE global streaming event featuring debut performances of new songs, behind the scenes footage & a few surprises. Streaming at 8pm BST / 3 pm EST / 12 pm PST exclusively on @Veeps. https://t.co/hzz5G9nmA6 pic.twitter.com/dztPqd6jpm — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 17, 2023

The shows will be streamed live from Foo Fighters’ own 606 Studios in lead vocalist Dave Grohl’s Alexandria, Virginia home.

“Shows like this don’t happen every day,” said Joel Madden, CEO and Founder of Veeps in a statement. “To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans.”

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records. Find more information here.