Foo Fighters are once again back! After some cryptic teasers that lead to the announcement of their next album, But Here We Are, the band have now dropped another new song from it called “Under You.”

Lyrically, it seems to find the band still grappling with the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last year.

“There are times that I need someone / There are times I feel like no one / Sometimes I just don’t know what to do,” Dave Grohl sings. “There are days I can’t remember / There are days that last forever / Someday I’ll come out from under you.”

Despite the emotion present in the lyrics, the light rock instrumental balances things out. This new song also follows their lead single, “Rescued,” which they described as “the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

Along with the new track, Foo Fighters will also host a global streaming event for free this Sunday, May 21. The band will also be returning to live shows and the festival circuit this summer, with a complete list of tour dates available here.

Check out “Under You” above.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.