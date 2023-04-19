Will Taylor Hawkins Be On Foo Fighters’ New Album?

Today, Foo Fighters unveiled “Rescued,” the first single from their newly-announced album, But Here We Are. Following last year’s death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, fans are also wondering if he had recorded anything that will be included on the LP.

According to Billboard, at the time they published the article, it was not determined who plays drums on “Rescued” or who will assist Foo Fighters at their forthcoming shows. The band’s spokesperson also did not return any requests for comment from the publication, adding to the mystery.

The Spotify credits for the song also don’t offer much insight, as it is listed solely as performed and written by the Foo Fighters, with co-production by Greg Kurstin.

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” a press release describes, which appears to suggest the album was all written after Hawkins’ passing.

It also notes that they’ll be channeling an energy similar to their 1995 debut album as a way of healing through the sound and “a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

Check out “Rescued” above.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.