Foo Fighters are back. Today (April 19), the band announced their new album, But Here We Are, which is set to arrive this summer. Ahead of the album, the band has dropped the lead single, “Rescued.”

Fans have several questions about the album, including whether or not the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, will be featured on it.

According to a press release, But Here We Are follows “a year of staggering losses, personal introspection, and bittersweet remembrances,” so it’s possible that Hawkins’ work isn’t featured on the album. But there’s also a chance some of his previously unreleased recordings could’ve been used for new material.

While these details seem to be kept under wraps for the time being, we’ve put together a guide of what we know about But Here We Are.