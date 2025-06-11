Hozier was at Governors Ball this past weekend, but he wasn’t quite himself. As NME notes, he told the crowd he was feeling under the weather, and at times, that could be heard in his vocal performance. It turns out he’s not out of the woods yet and will be taking some time off to recover.
In a post shared on social media on June 9, Hozier explains:
“Due to illness my upcoming performances originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 10 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ and Thursday, June 12 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO are being rescheduled. The Camden show will now take place on July 15, and the Ridgedale show will take place on July 22.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders will receive additional information via email.
I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.
My performance at Bonnaroo on June 15 will proceed as planned. Much love.”
Check out Hozier’s upcoming tour dates below.
Hozier’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo 2025
06/18 — Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
06/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
06/23 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/24 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/30 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
07/02 — Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
07/04-05 — Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival 2025
07/08 — London, Canada @ Rock the Park 2025
07/10 — Québec, Canada @ Festival d’été de Québec 2025
07/11 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Bluesfest 2025
07/13 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
07/15 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2025
07/20 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
07/22 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena
07/24 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/25 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/27 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
08/01 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/02 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
08/08 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands 2025
08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/14 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/22 — Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival 2025
08/23 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival 2025
08/29 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic 2025
08/31 — München, Germany @ Superbloom Festival 2025
09/10 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
09/13 — Asbury Park, New Jersey @ Sea.Hear.Now 2025
09/14 — Cavendish, Canada @ Sommo Festival 2025
09/16 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/19 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/21 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival 2025
09/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/27 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival 2025
09/28 — Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Music Festival
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival 2025
10/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival 2025
10/14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes