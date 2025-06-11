Hozier was at Governors Ball this past weekend, but he wasn’t quite himself. As NME notes, he told the crowd he was feeling under the weather, and at times, that could be heard in his vocal performance. It turns out he’s not out of the woods yet and will be taking some time off to recover.

In a post shared on social media on June 9, Hozier explains:

“Due to illness my upcoming performances originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 10 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ and Thursday, June 12 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO are being rescheduled. The Camden show will now take place on July 15, and the Ridgedale show will take place on July 22. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders will receive additional information via email. I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. My performance at Bonnaroo on June 15 will proceed as planned. Much love.”

