Barbra Streisand has been at it for decades and the legend isn’t stopping now: Today (April 30), she announced The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, a new album filled with collaborations.

She shared the Hozier meet-up “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” today, and the tracklist also features Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande joining Streisand on one song, as well as other tracks with Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Laufey, Sam Smith, and more.

Streisand says in a statement:

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways… and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

Listen to “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” above and find the The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two cover art and tracklist below.