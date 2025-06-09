Here Is Hozier’s Setlist For Governors Ball 2025

Throw a dart at a map, find an event calendar for where it landed, and if there’s a festival happening in the area, Hozier is probably on the lineup. He’s a busy guy during festival season, and this past weekend brought him to New York for the 2025 Governors Ball festival.

His setlist (via setlist.fm) included a relatively even mix of songs from his three albums: 2014’s Hozier (seven songs), 2023’s Unreal Earth (six), and 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! (five). He opened with “Nobody’s Soldier” and closed with “Take Me To Church,” singing his No. 1 single “Too Sweet” towards the end of the set.

This performance was just the start for Hozier, as he has a stacked festival schedule for the rest of the year. In July, he’ll be at the inaugural Zootown festival in Missoula, Montana. In August, he’ll be one of the headliners at Outside Lands. This September will be especially packed, with Hozier playing Sea.Hear.Now, Ohana Festival, and Soundside.

Check out the full setlist below.