Indie Mixtape 20: Hundredth Can Always Watch ‘Dumb & Dumber’

Hundredth is the latest in a long line of melodic hardcore bands that make the shift into the realm of dream pop and shoegaze — Title Fight, Turnover, and many more have made the shift in the last few years. But few have been able to achieve the transition as gracefully has Hundredth, whose new album Somewhere Nowhere showcases the South Carolina trio at the top of their game musically and lyrically. The album is a good indicator of how much more the group has to offer, a beautiful and impressive entry into their growing catalogue.

To celebrate the new album, vocalist guitarist Chadwick Johnson sat down to talk the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dumb & Dumber, and the future in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

“Is this the same..”

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

At that point they will probably be real-time remixing it on their brain computer while their flying car auto-drives them to the floating, Dopamine Cafe. Honestly, I just hope they’re vibin.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Probably Tokyo, because afterwards I know we are probably going to eat somewhere sick.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

If I can say this without sounding like a narcissistic asshole, my younger self. When I feel like I’m wasting my time, I try to remind myself of how my younger self would feel about the progress. Cheesy, yes. But helps with perspective.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Shabu Shabu, somewhere in Japan that I can’t remember.

What album do you know every word to?

The Cure – Greatest Hits.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Bon Iver by far.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Whatever I’m already wearing and don’t have to change into or out of.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Soytiet by far.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

We did a month-long USA tour where we only listened to the riveting and genre-bending seventh studio album Californication by the world’s best rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“What number album was Californication for Red Hot Chili Peppers”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The Duke Ellington and John Coltrane album.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Back around 2011-ish we stayed in a kid named Josh’s concrete basement. His friends were chain-smoking cigarettes and riding bikes around all night. His mom was yelling at him through the night telling him to stop riding bikes but him and his friends wouldn’t. I only think a couple of our crew made it through the night, most of us retreating to the van. In the morning he woke up and yelled at his mom because she didn’t cook enough pancakes.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Went out of state with my friends, since it was illegal in South Carolina at the time. Hid it from my parents as long as I could, but one of my friends accidentally told them.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I like a lot of radio artists. It’s honestly probably what I listen to most outside of electronic, house-leaning stuff. Billie Eilish is so talented it’s insane. Post Malone’s hooks are crazy. I love Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Halsey, Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey, and more.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Anytime my wife walks in with lunch out of nowhere it feels like the nicest thing anyone has ever done. I always forget to eat and then I’m cranky and starving.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Do what you want, don’t get complacent, don’t be afraid to try something new.

What’s the last show you went to?

We left Europe right before the quarantine happened, so it was one of our own shows in Antwerp, Belgium.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Dumb & Dumber – It’s perfect at any time.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I don’t really cook so I’d probably order a big ass pizza.

Somewhere Nowhere is out now. Listen here.