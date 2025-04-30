Indie Mixtape 20: Broncho Indulge In ‘Natural Pleasure’

At long last, Broncho fans got to eat last week, when the Oklahoma band released Natural Pleasure, their first album in six years. They’ll be bringing the songs on the road, too, with a tour that launches in June. (Speaking of concerts: Brancho previously graced the digital pages of Indie Mixtape 20, as an answer to a question in Sunflower Bean’s installment.)

Following the album’s release, the band’s Ryan Lindsey sat down with Uproxx to talk about Paw Patrol, cleaning, Dollywood, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Very very very real.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Heavily influenced UFO disclosure.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My cardiologist, he’s extremely flexible with his calendar and has always had very inspiring merch ideas.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Hangzhou, China, Domino’s Pizza.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

If I could ever see AC/DC, then that would be the best concert I’ve ever been to.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Drive” by The Cars and “Wildest Dreams” by The Moody Blues.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What does ryder from pawpatrol say.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The Four Seasons, Austin.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

I love playing anywhere, including Berlin, we’ve had some great Berlin shows. Hopefully one day we get to play Barcelona.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

You look great.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can clean.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

I would start a charter school for my children, then send them to public school, and pocket the cash.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I’m not sure, lemme ask ChatGPT real quick, brb, asap.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Elton John, Billy Joel, Sonny and Cher, The Bee Gees, and Metallica in the Bahamas.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

I’m not on social media, but if I was, it would be someone that’s kind of famous but also kind of smart and also kind of funny, too.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any tattoos because I don’t trust myself enough to still be into something I previously made a decision about.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I don’t have any rituals per se, but I do like to be having a good time.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Elizabeth Shue, The Karate Kid.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

I’m going to Dollywood, and everyone’s coming with me.

What is your biggest fear?

Winning the Super Bowl and large indoor bodies of water.

Natural Pleasure is out now via Broncho Worldwide. Find more information here.