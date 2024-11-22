Generative artificial intelligence is getting pretty good, especially considering it’s a relatively young technology in terms of being a consumer-facing product. But, in terms of AI-made art being indistinguishable from human-created works at first glance, it’s not quite there yet. Fine details are often off, and it’s not yet at the point where it consistently portrays text in images correctly. The latter is why it sure looks like Kesha used AI for a new single cover.

Kesha recently announced a single called “Delusional,” and she did so by sharing the cover art on Instagram. The image features a bunch of leather handbags, with the word “delusional” spray-painted on them, strewn about a street. It seems whoever approved the art didn’t inspect it too closely, though, as the word is frequently spelled incorrectly, sometimes even written with characters that aren’t quite real letters.

Many people picked up on the AI-ness of the situation and shared their thoughts in the post’s comments. One user wrote, “why did u choose AI,” and another replied, “this AI is ruining our lives.” Somebody else commented, “Girl a selfie would’ve been better than AI art,” and another user said, “new single cover please mother shot by a human being.”

This comes after Tears For Fears faced backlash for using AI in a cover of their own in September.