When Tenci‘s Jess Shoman describes the band’s music as “unconventional,” she’s not wrong. Since releasing their 2020 debut album My Heart Is An Open Field, Tenci have been releasing some of the most unique and endearing music in indie rock. The band first captured hearts with Shoman’s distinct vocals; her husky lilt adds dimension to the band’s light and flowing instrumentals. But now as Tenci prepares their sophomore LP A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, the band — composed of Shoman on vocals, Curtis Oren on saxophone and guitar, Izzy Reidy on bass, and Joseph Farago on drums — are ready to bring their refined songwriting to the masses.

Tenci are more than just a “hot cute fun band from Chicago” as described in their Instagram bio. The four-piece have revamped heartland Americana for a new generation. The upcoming A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing — out Friday on Keeled Scales — weaves Shoman’s poetic observations on nature, rebirth, and memory into 12 heart-tugging tracks.

Ahead of their sophomore album’s release, Tenci sat down with Uproxx to talk jumpsuits, John Prine, and stick and poke tattoos in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Shoman: Emotional, vibrant, spacious, unconventional.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Shoman: A beautiful, winding, vivid story. An honest archive of memories and life.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Shoman: Chicago! There’s no place like home.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Shoman: Mother nature.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Oren: My friend’s living room.

What album do you know every word to?

Oren: What It Takes To Be A Man by Nora Petran.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Shoman: Aldous Harding at The Empty Bottle in 2017. I had to step outside because I was so overwhelmed with emotion.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Reidy: Best outfit for performing is a jumpsuit because it’s a whole outfit in one piece of clothing no need for multiple sartorial decisions.