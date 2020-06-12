During his career that launched in the early ’70s, John Prine released a lot of music before his death earlier this year due to coronavirus complications. His latest release was his well-received 2018 album, The Tree Of Forgiveness. Prine recorded some music since then, though, and now, his estate has shared “I Remember Everything,” Prine’s final recording.

The song also comes with a simple video, a single shot showing Prine recording the song in his living room, playing acoustic guitar and singing. Unsurprisingly given the title, the tune is a reflective one. Prine looks back at intimate moments in his career and personal life, singing, “And I remember every town and every hotel room / And every song I ever sang with a guitar out of tune / I remember everything, things I can’t forget / The way you turned and smiled on me, on the night that we first met.” The track was produced by Dave Cobb and co-written by Prine and longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin.

This video comes right after Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, a livestream tribute show in Prine’s honor. That took place last night, and it featured Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile, Jason Isbell, and Kevin Bacon.

Watch the “I Remember Everything” video above, and revisit Picture Show below.