Indiecast Discuss The Latest Cool Music Documentaries

Steven and Ian kick off with a brief conversation about the recent SNL50 celebration and whether Sportscast will ever transition to NBA regular season talk. Then they transition to an update on the Fantasy Albums Draft, including a new album from The Murder Capital. After that, they discuss recent festival announcements like Summer Of 99 And Beyond, which features a cavalcade of post-grunge bands. Then they transition to a talk about recent music documentaries about Sly Stone and Luther Vandross.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album from Anxious and Steven reps for the singer-songwriter Sam Moss.

