A huge night in comedy went down this weekend with SNL50, a look back at half a century of Saturday Night Live. While the show has produced essentially countless cultural highlights over the past 50 years, not every moment from the show’s rich history has aged well.

SNL50 acknowledged and poked fun at that with an “In Memoriam” segment, which didn’t honor deceased cast members, but instead laid to rest some elements of the show they wouldn’t exactly re-introduce today.

Included in the segment was a look back at “problematic guests,” and they highlighted Diddy (who is currently facing a wave of sexual assault and other allegations) and R. Kelly (who is currently set to spend the next couple decades in prison on child pornography charges).

Diddy was a musical guest alongside Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on a 1998 episode, and again in 2010 as part of the trio Diddy-Dirty Money with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. Kelly has never been a musical guest himself, but he did perform with Lady Gaga on a 2013 episode.

Others who were highlighted were OJ Simpson (who was famously charged with murder in the ’90s and with armed robbery and kidnapping in the 2000s), Robert Blake (also accused of murder), and former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle (who is currently in prison for child sex tourism and child pornography).

Watch the “In Memoriam” segment above.