The Fall Albums Fantasy Draft is heating up between Steven and Ian. After Steven jumped out to an early lead, Ian has been slowly creeping up and it’s looking like he might seriously contend for the top spot. After spending way too long hashing that out, the guys move on to a conversation about the recent layoffs at Bandcamp and what this might mean for the future of the beloved online indie retailer. After so many major indie-rock stars have sprung from that platform in the past decade, are we on the verge of a post-Bandcamp future?

From there Steven and Ian talk about Rolling Stone‘s recent list of the best guitarists of all time, and what “best guitarists” lists say about the publications that produce them. Also: Are we now in a post-guitar hero society, where music fans no longer worship displays of instrumental virtuosity? After that, they talk about the new Rolling Stones album, Hackney Diamonds, and Steven presents a theory about why the Stones haven’t translated to younger generations like other classic-rock acts such as Steely Dan and Fleetwood Mac.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian raves about the new Jane Remover album while Steven goes in for rowdy country-rock band Dusk.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 160 here