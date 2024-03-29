Indiecast Discusses The New Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode in an unlikely place — a discussion of the 2010 comedy Get Him To The Greek, which in light of the recent (horrifying) Sean Combs’ news might be the most canceled film of the 21st century. From there, they quickly pivot to two other films about musicians, the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet and a reported Bruce Springsteen film starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. Will these films be any good? Let’s hash it out.

Next comes a conversation that truly no other music critics are having this week: A 20th anniversary remembrance of Aerosmith’s Honkin’ On Bobo. Is this really an album of blues covers or is it just a funny album title? How exactly does one honk on bobo? Finally, the guys do the Q2 Fantasy Albums Draft. Will Steven finally get it together and beat Ian for the first time?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the Brazilian shoegaze act Sonhos Tomos Conta while Steven praises the new EP from Wild Pink.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 182 here