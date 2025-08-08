Indiecast On The Viral Edward Sharpe Moment This Week

We open this week in a very unexpected place: “Home,” the 2010 hit by Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros, which had a viral moment this week that went on for days. What is it about this song that people hate so much, and what are some of the actual worst songs of all time?

The guys also talk about the recent Billy Joel documentary, which Ian recently watched, and pick the modern-day equivalent to the Piano Man. After a brief check-in on the Fantasy Album Draft, Steven and Ian run down a list of classic albums turning 20 in the next month or so, including landmark releases from My Morning Jacket, the New Pornographers, Wolf Parade, and more. They also do a “yay or nay” segment on Death Cab For Cutie.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Anamanaguchi and Steven stumps for Tyler Childers.

