Project Pabst is returning to Oregon’s Waterfront Park in Portland with an indie- and punk-heavy lineup. The 2025 edition of the two-day festival features Iggy Pop, Devo, The Damned, and Mannequin Pussy on Saturday, July 26, followed by Death Cab For Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Built To Spill, and Wednesday on Sunday, July 27. The lineup also includes The Exploding Hearts, Gouge Away, and Cap’n Jazz, among many others.

Beyond the music, Project Pabst 2025 features “immersive art installations, local vendors, and the best of the Pacific Northwest’s food scene,” according to a press release. “The festival reinforces Pabst Blue Ribbon’s long legacy of supporting independent creators and DIY culture and bringing together communities of artists, musicians, and fans for an unforgettable weekend.”

Pre-sale tickets for Project Pabst 2025 are live now, including $85 single Day tickets and $150 weekend passes. The general on sale begins February 28 at 10 a.m. PT, with $95 single day tickets and $175 weekend passes. You can find more information here. Check out the full lineup below.