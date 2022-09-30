Indiecast Reviews Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Comeback Album, ‘Cool It Down’

Earlier this year, a major pop culture prediction was made: 2022 is the year indie sleaze returns. Think smudged makeup, disco pants, an odd obsession with cheap beer, and, of course, Meet Me In The Bathroom-era indie rock. So, it’s only right that the period’s most respectable band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, are also making their comeback. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen review the band’s comeback album Cool It Down. Plus, they share their thoughts on Wilco’s absolutely massive box set and plug Steven’s just-released book, Long Road: Pearl Jam And The Soundtrack Of A Generation.

The most talked-about music news story this week was fueled by Pitchfork’s massive listicle where they rounded up the 250 best songs of the ’90s. Like any major retrospective music list, the choices outraged some, particularly those who noted that Céline Dion made an appearance over Neutral Milk Hotel.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian notes the return of screamo legends City Of Caterpillar. Meanwhile, Steven tells listeners to check out 2nd Grade’s new album, Easy Listening.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 107 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Mx0OToUQZxrv4PYLRkDPc?si=89121339824740bc