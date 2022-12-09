Indiecast Names Their MVP Album Of 2022 On The Year-End Indiecasties

The 1975
Last week kicked off the annual year-end Indiecasties, an Indiecast segment where hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen nominate the best, worst, and most memorable music moments of the year. Think of it like indie music’s Grammys, but in an audio format and with fewer Machine Gun Kelly appearances. On this week’s episode, Steven and Ian reflect on 2022 by diving deeper into this year’s releases. Their categories include: The “Angular Guitar” Award for Overused Album Review Adjective of the Year, the Comeback of the Year, the Most Memory-Holed Album of 2022, the Rookie of the Year, and, of course, MVP of the year.

Along with continuing the 2022 Indiecasties, Steven and Ian answer some fan mailbag questions. A question about the Grammys voting process and the alphabet sparks a conspiracy theory, which Indiecast dives into to sees if it holds weight.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 118 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

