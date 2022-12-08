Machine Gun Kelly is having another good year. He not only presented some nominees for next year’s Grammys (albeit remarkably unenthusiastically), he was also nominated himself for Best Rock Album. The only issue is that he proved at the AMAs last month that he’s a bit of a hazard at award shows, due to dangerous outfits.

The Mainstream Sellout performer showed up to the AMAs in a spiked jumpsuit that many people online expressed concerns about. He even acknowledged it while accepting the Favorite Rock Artist award, saying it was “uncomfortable to pee in.” However, he’s shared more about that chaotic look during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Everyone I loved couldn’t show me any of their love,” he deadpanned. Kimmel said, “This is like the things they use to keep pigeons off the fence,” and MGK agreed.

Kimmel added, “You really put Lionel Richie in danger here,” pointing to a photo of the two sitting next to each other in the audience, which circulated the Internet and had some users mad at MGK. Kelly explained that he and his team didn’t account for the sitting down part, and the staff wasn’t too happy about that. “It took me all this time and then I saw Lionel Richie coming and I saw an empty seat next to me and I was like, ‘Please don’t make this man sit next to this stupid suit,’ and he came over and sat down. He inspected it and touched it. We were so close I was scared to clap for Wayne Brady, so every time he made a joke I just looked like I was unentertained, but I didn’t want to impale Lionel Richie.”

Watch his full interview with Kimmel above.