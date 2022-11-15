Who Is Nominated For Album Of The Year At The 2023 Grammys?

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were officially released today. One of the most coveted awards of the night is Album Of The Year. While many fans had hoped their favorite artists would receive a nod in a very strong competition between powerhouse artists, only a few albums were selected. Here’s who is in the running for one of the major accolades at next year’s Grammys.

First up on the Album Of The Year list is the legendary Swedish pop band ABBA, who are nominated for their album, Voyage. Adele, typically a given in terms of Grammy nods, is included for her record, 30. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny was deemed one of this summer’s standouts by many fans, making its appearance in the AOTY category a well-deserved spot.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is also a strong contender this year, with nine total nominations, including one in this top-tier category. Folk and blues powerhouse Brandi Carlile is up for AOTY with her seventh studio album, 2021’s In These Silent Days. Being released in October after the cutoff, it was included in the nominations for 2023.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres are also a 2021 entry that continued momentum with a massive tour this year. Harry Styles received his first nomination in this category for his popular third album, Harry’s House.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar marked a strong return for the rapper. Lizzo’s Special was also loved by her fans upon its July release.

Last but not least, Mary J. Blige is included for the deluxe version of her album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

The official 2023 Grammy Awards air on February 5. Check out the full list of 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees here.

