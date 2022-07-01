Indiecast Breaks Down The Most Underrated Indie Albums Of 2022 So Far

Each week, Indiecast talks about new indie music and hashes out trends. But which albums released this year deserved more attention? In this week’s episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen walk through their favorite underrated releases so far in 2022.

In terms of news this week, Indiecast goes all in with The 1975 discourse after the band officially announced their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Steven and Ian also share their thoughts on Muna tattooing their Pitchfork score and reactions to Alien Ant Farm’s “Smooth Criminal” cover resurfacing.

The Recommendation Corner this week has Ian giving props to Short Fictions’ power pop-leaning Every Moment Of Every Day while Steven shouts out Guided By Voices’ new project.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 95 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.