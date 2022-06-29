At the top of 2021, The 1975 revealed they were working on a new album. At the top of this month, they teased that a new album is coming soon. Now, they’ve pulled the curtain back further by unveiling a number of new tidbits about the upcoming LP.
Yesterday, the band revealed a single called “Part Of The Band” is coming on July 7 and shared the song’s lyrics. Now, some fans are noting that they’ve received postcards from the group, which unveil the tracklist for the new album, which is called Being Funny In A Foreign Language.
Part Of The Band. 7 July 2022https://t.co/tmjlHBRbUZ pic.twitter.com/FAdu6AzvmB
— The 1975 (@the1975) June 28, 2022
Here’s the title confirmation and the tracks… pic.twitter.com/7XcdZOev3a
— Pea Kay Eff (@PeaKayEff) June 29, 2022
The album seems similar to its predecessor in at least one way — it kicks off with a song titled “The 1975,” as have the rest of the band’s albums — but different in another key metric: it has just 11 tracks. That makes it, in terms of number of songs, the band’s shortest album by far: 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships had 15 tracks, while 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form is the group’s most densely packed LP with 22 tracks.
Find the Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist and “Part Of The Band” lyrics below.
1. “The 1975”
2. “Happiness”
3. “Looking For Somebody (To Love)”
4. “Part Of The Band”
5. “Oh Caroline”
6. “I’m In Love With You”
7. “All I Need To Hear”
8. “Wintering”
9. “Human Too”
10. “About You”
11. “When We Are Together”
“She was part of the airforce
I was part of the band
I always used to bust into her hand
In my imagination
I was living my best life
Living with my parents
Way before the paying penance and verbal propellants
And my cancellations
And I fell in love with a boy,
it was kinda lame
I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine
In my imagination
So many cringes in the heroin binges,
I was coming off the hinges,
Living on the fringes of my imagination
Enough about me now
‘You gotta talk about the people baby’
Now I’m at home — somewhere I don’t like
Eating stuff off of motorbikes
Coming to her lookalikes
I can’t get the language right
Just tell me what’s unladylike
I know some Vaccinista tote bag chic baristas sitting in east on their communista keisters writing about their ejaculations
I like my men like I like my coffee – full of soy milk and so sweet it won’t offend anybody whilst staining the pages of The Nation
A Xanax and a Newport
‘I take care of my kids’ she said
The worst of inside of us begets that feeling on the internet
It’s like someone intended it
A diamond in the rough begets the diamond with a scruff you get
Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?
I’ve not picked up that in 1,400 days and 9 hours and 16 minutes babe – it’s kind of my daily iteration.”