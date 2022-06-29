At the top of 2021, The 1975 revealed they were working on a new album. At the top of this month, they teased that a new album is coming soon. Now, they’ve pulled the curtain back further by unveiling a number of new tidbits about the upcoming LP.

Yesterday, the band revealed a single called “Part Of The Band” is coming on July 7 and shared the song’s lyrics. Now, some fans are noting that they’ve received postcards from the group, which unveil the tracklist for the new album, which is called Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Part Of The Band. 7 July 2022https://t.co/tmjlHBRbUZ pic.twitter.com/FAdu6AzvmB — The 1975 (@the1975) June 28, 2022

Here’s the title confirmation and the tracks… pic.twitter.com/7XcdZOev3a — Pea Kay Eff (@PeaKayEff) June 29, 2022

The album seems similar to its predecessor in at least one way — it kicks off with a song titled “The 1975,” as have the rest of the band’s albums — but different in another key metric: it has just 11 tracks. That makes it, in terms of number of songs, the band’s shortest album by far: 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships had 15 tracks, while 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form is the group’s most densely packed LP with 22 tracks.

Find the Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist and “Part Of The Band” lyrics below.

1. “The 1975”

2. “Happiness”

3. “Looking For Somebody (To Love)”

4. “Part Of The Band”

5. “Oh Caroline”

6. “I’m In Love With You”

7. “All I Need To Hear”

8. “Wintering”

9. “Human Too”

10. “About You”

11. “When We Are Together”