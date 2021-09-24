Indiecast Reflects On 30 Years Of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’

Today, September 24th, marks 30 years since Nirvana released Nevermind. In the last three decades, people have already said pretty much everything there is to say about the Washington grunge outfit, but that isn’t going to stop Steve and Ian from reminiscing about one of the biggest rock albums of all time on this week’s episode of Indiecast.

Nevermind is an album that still holds up after thirty years, despite its oversaturation on rock radio and elsewhere. But it’s the rare breakthrough album that might have almost become underrated, overshadowed — at least in the critical sphere — by what came next for Nirvana. The band’s third album In Utero is now understood as a response to fame, while their Unplugged performance has evolved into a poignant, dramatic artistic statement that holds a whole new weight in the wake of Cobain’s death.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging the latest from One Step Closer, a new signing to esteemed indie label Run For Cover Records. Steve wants everyone to check out Wilds, the new LP from Andy Shauf out today.

