Indiecast Reveals Their Favorite Albums Of 2021

It feels like just yesterday that we were looking ahead to what we could expect in 2021, and now we’re here in December. Before breaking for the holidays, Steve and Ian wanted to come together to list thier favorite albums of the year. Some albums, like Wild Pink’s A Billion Little Lights and Low’s Hey What, made both of their lists. For his list, Ian paid tribute to the latest works from The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Home Is Where, and Dltzk. Steve, on the other hand, has I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War On Drugs topping his list, followed closely by Tonstartssbandht and Rosali.

Breaking from tradition, Steve and Ian decided not to do a Recommendation Corner this week, instead recommending that listeners check out any of the albums discussed that they haven’t yet heard.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 68 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here.

