snail-mail-Tina-Tyrell-full.jpg
Tina Tyrell
Indie

Indiecast Reviews The New Snail Mail Album

TwitterIndie Music Writer

After her 2018 debut Lush catapulted Lindsey Jordan into the spotlight, she was suddenly working harder — and more regularly — at the age of 18 than most people work in their lives. The tours, interviews, and TV appearances kept coming, and with them a growing cult of personality surrounding Jordan. All of this and more is explored on Valentine, the new album from Snail Mail. Where 2021 found many artists scaling back their productions into its more bare bones (see: Clairo and Lorde), Jordan used the opportunity to flesh out the Snail Mail sound substantially. Valentine is full of piano, synths, strings, and even boasts some jazzy bass lines and tinges of R&B.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging Sup, the latest LP from Super American, and while Steve is promoting the latest effort from Neal Francis, In Plain Sight.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 64 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
Snail Mail Grows Up On ‘Valentine’
by: Twitter
The Best Songs By The War On Drugs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All the Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Maxo Kream Will Never Buckle Under The ‘Weight Of The World’
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Fresh Out Of High School, Brooklyn’s Geese Are Offering Up One Of 2021’s Most Exciting Debuts
by: Twitter
×