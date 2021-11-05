Indiecast Reviews The New Snail Mail Album

After her 2018 debut Lush catapulted Lindsey Jordan into the spotlight, she was suddenly working harder — and more regularly — at the age of 18 than most people work in their lives. The tours, interviews, and TV appearances kept coming, and with them a growing cult of personality surrounding Jordan. All of this and more is explored on Valentine, the new album from Snail Mail. Where 2021 found many artists scaling back their productions into its more bare bones (see: Clairo and Lorde), Jordan used the opportunity to flesh out the Snail Mail sound substantially. Valentine is full of piano, synths, strings, and even boasts some jazzy bass lines and tinges of R&B.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging Sup, the latest LP from Super American, and while Steve is promoting the latest effort from Neal Francis, In Plain Sight.

