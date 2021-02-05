Indiecast Reviews The New Foo Fighters Album

This week’s episode of Indiecast kicks off with an enlightening discussion of which indie bands should release greatest hits albums. Then, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are diving into one of the biggest releases of 2021 so far: Foo Fighters’ tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight. The album doesn’t really sound like anything the Foos have released to date, continuing down the path that began with 2014’s Sonic Highways, moving away from the thrashing rock that seems to have culminated in 2011’s Wasting Light. 25 years into the band’s career, Hyden and Cohen try to figure out where the experimental Medicine At Midnight stacks up in Foo Fighters’ massive catalogue.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen is loving Earbudz, the first charity compilation from artist development company No Earbuds, which is now available for Bandcamp Friday. All proceeds will be donated The Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. Hyden, on the other hand, can’t get enough of Yasmin Williams’ captivating instrumental guitar album Urban Driftwood.

