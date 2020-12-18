Indiecast Closes Out The Year With The Final Round Of Indiecasties

Just like everyone, as the year winds down, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are getting reflective. But rather than just creating another regular old list compiling the best of 2020, Hyden and Cohen are launching the official Indiecast awards show, The Indiecasties. In the second of a special two-part episode, the duo are wrapping up the show for the year by awarding the highly sought-after Indiecasties to the most surprising, overrated, and genuinely impressive releases of the year from artists like The Killers, Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

This week, Hyden and Cohen are ready to bestow some trophies upon the albums that best embodied the aesthetics of 2020, as well as the artists who made the best comeback this year. Also on the slate for this episode are artists who defied the odds set by their back catalogue to surprise critics with the strengths of their most recent release, and the most overhyped albums that actually managed to deserve the praise, among many more.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.

