Indiecast Sets Some New Year’s Resolutions

After a long year, 2021 is finally here, bringing with it new episodes of Indiecast. To kick off the first episode of the new year, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are discussing musical trends that took hold in the 2010’s that might begin to fade out as we settle into the 2020’s. It’s impossible to predict what the next decade is going to look like, musically, but we can only hope that it will be something genuinely new and exciting.

Before Hyden and Cohen dig in for a typical episode of news, reviews, and more, the duo want to take some time to declare their New Year’s Resolutions. In this week’s episode, Hyden and Cohen are digging through the things they want to see more of (and less of) in 2021, upcoming new albums from The War On Drugs, Father John Misty, Foxing, The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, and more.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Hyden has been enjoying At The Moonbase, the surprise new album from Slaughter Beach, Dog. Cohen, on the other hand, can’t get enough of the band Curve.

