Hot Chip 2022 coachella
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Reviews The New Albums By Silversun Pickups And Hot Chip

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

Some bands make fans wait years between albums, and others have been very consistent with rolling out new releases. Early aughts groups Hot Chip and Silversun Pickups fall into the ladder category, dropping a new album like clockwork every two or three years. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts on Hot Chip’s latest LP Freakout/Release and Silversun Pickups’ new project Physical Thrills, two albums which rely heavily on synths.

The biggest indie news of this week came from a band no one has heard much from in over 15 years: Mclusky. The Welsh group officially disbanded in 2005, but they just announced they’re going on a North American tour this fall. Indiecast also discusses the 25th anniversary of OasisBe Here Now, partially reigniting the Blur vs. Oasis britpop discourse.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian tells listeners to check out Spielbergs’ new album Vestli. Meanwhile, Steven endorses Cass McCombs’ tenth studio album Heartmind.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 102 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

