Sabrina Carpenter has been a Swiftie for years: Here she is in 2012 tweeting, “I Love everything about Taylor Swift. #Swifty.” It was surely a thrill, then, for her to perform with Swift on The Eras Tour. Now, they’re taking another massive collaborative step together: Swift just announced her next album, The Life Of A Showgirl, and the only credited feature on the tracklist comes from Carpenter, on the album-closing title track.

Sharing the tracklist on her Instagram Story, Carpenter wrote, “i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me.”

On the New Heights podcast, Swift explained that the 12 songs that are currently on the tracklist are it, saying (as Variety notes), “With Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time. […] I tend to write lots and lots of music, so it’s a temptation to release lots of music. But oftentimes, I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I’m really happy about that.”

Check out the The Life Of A Showgirl cover art and tracklist below.