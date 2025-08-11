Chance The Rapper is just days away from releasing his long-awaited comeback album, Star Line, and now, he’s announced the dates for the accompanying road show. The And We Back Tour will hit 15 cities from late September to mid-October, with stops in Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and of course, his native Chicago.

Chance’s last tour would have been for his “debut album,” The Big Day, but was delayed so he could spend time with his family and ultimately canceled due to both pandemic shutdowns and the lukewarm reception to that album. Since then, he’s hosted a handful of shows celebrating the tenth anniversary of his breakout mixtape Acid Rap, but otherwise mainly focused on putting out Star Line singles as he finished up the album.

He also held a series of Star Line Gallery art shows, displaying his personal favorite artists’ works while playing fans the album. The last listening experience before the album rollout began in earnest was at Art Basel in Miami last year, and now, fans around the country will finally hear what he’s been cooking up — and get to experience it live.

You can see below for the tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 15 (the same day Star Line drops), with presales this Tuesday, August 12. You can find more info on that at chancestuff.com