Indiecast Reveals Their Favorite Albums Of 2023 So Far

Last week Steven and Ian had to bank an episode because Steven was on vacation. Which is why we did our first all “Yay Or Nay?” episode rather than address possibly the most annoying music story of the year (and maybe decade?) so far — the short-lived dating relationship between Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy, and the insane online reaction it sparked. Sadly, we do touch on this kerfuffle briefly this week, but only to note that in terms of annoying music stories, this thing is basically Everything Everywhere All At Once, an unstoppable juggernaut that can’t possibly be topped in the field of irritation.

Speaking of annoying stories: Steven and Ian also address the recent takedown of Hannah Gadsby‘s “It’s Pablo-matic” art exhibit in the New York Times, and whether the cathartic reaction to the review speaks to a larger backlash against the “therapeutic” and prescriptive art of the Trump era, and how that might translate to the indie world.

Finally, Steven and Ian set about sharing their favorite albums of the year so far. While Steven shared an unranked list of 15 favorites this week in his column, here he and Ian each share their ranked top five lists for the first part of 2023. Incredibly, there were zero overlaps in our picks!

