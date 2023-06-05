For the past month or so, it has appeared that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy were dating, with the first rumors surfacing in early May. Since then, there have been a handful of spottings and interactions that have seemingly indicated the two were involved in some capacity. That said, the pair never actually publicly confirmed their supposed relationship. Well, whatever was or wasn’t going on between them, it appears to be over now: Swift and Healy have broken up, TMZ reports.

The publication reported today (June 5), “According to a friend close to the situation … Taylor is in fact ‘single’ again, although it’s still unclear exactly why they’ve now split up.” They also note the pair “haven’t been seen in public together since May 25 when they were out on a dinner date.”

The closest either Swift or Healy came to addressing the rumored romance was a recent on-stage comment from Healy (which could have very well been about something else entirely). During The 1975’s performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, Healy said, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

This break-up news comes after Healy went ahead and kissed a security guard at a concert this weekend.