Indiecast’s Favorite Albums Of 2025

Steven and Ian begin this special episode with a quick rundown of the new Charli XCX mockumentary and whether it potentially represents the end of millennial cultural dominance. They also do a quick Sportscast after the recent Packers win and Eagles loss. After that, they discuss the latest album from This Is Lorelei, a kind of greatest hits release for the promising singer-songwriter’s Bandcamp era. Then they discuss their favorite albums of 2025.

