The logline of Charli XCX’s upcoming movie The Moment reads, “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.” That pop star, it turns out, is Charli herself, as a teaser trailer shared last month indicated with its inclusion of real-world footage, like from an appearance on The Late Show.

Now, today (December 11), we have our first non-teaser trailer. The trailer sees Charli addressing concerns from business types that Brat should continue on and on. She also has tough moments dealing with the pressure placed on her to be “f*cking innovative all the time and f*cking cool.”

The film also now has a firm theatrical release date of January 30, 2026.

Charli recently wrote about her interest in movies, saying:

“As some of you may know I’m currently feeling more inspired by film than I am by music. Film is where my creative brain seems to be gravitating. I’m enjoying acting, I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying watching and I’m above all enjoying discovering a new craft. Those things feel really enriching and instinctual to me at the moment but also music is a limb I will probably never fully be able to cut from my body despite trying quite hard to do so at points.”

Check out the trailer above.