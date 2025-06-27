Indiecast Names Their Favorite Albums Of 2025 So Far

Steven and Ian begin with a conversation about Virgin, the new album by Lorde out today. Judging by the singles, it’s not clear if this is going to be the comeback she needs. They also talked about Guitar, the new album just announced by Mac DeMarco, his first “proper” record of songs in years.

Then they pivoted to a conversation about the weird state of music in 2025, which already seems like a weaker year than 2024, before they each listed their five favorite releases of the past six months.

