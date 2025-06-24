The last time we heard from Mac DeMarco, it was with the release of a 199-song album, One Wayne G, in 2023. More recently, he announced a huge tour, and now there’s an album behind it: Today (June 24), DeMarco announced Guitar.

He also shared the chilled-out single “Home.” DeMarco calls it “a song I wrote at my home in Los Angeles about what home means to me” and says of the album:

I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able.”

Listen to “Home” above. Below, find the Guitar cover art and tracklist, along with DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates.