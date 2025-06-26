We are now hours away from the release of Lorde’s latest album, Virgin. As the world waits to hear it, some people close to her have naturally already gotten a listen. Perhaps surprisingly, though, one of those people is Jack Harlow. He and Lorde don’t seem to have a known working or personal relationship, but it sounds like he was happy to hear some pre-release Lorde tunes.

In a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, discussing her song “Hammer,” Lorde said, “It’s, like, funny to me, it’s fun. Like, I’m sort of making myself laugh.” She continued:

“Jack Harlow was working at Electric Lady [Studios in New York] when we were there towards the end of the record and somehow ended up getting most of the album played to him. It was a very funny, cool link. He’s such a sweetheart. But he was like, ‘Your bars are…’ He was like, ‘These are bars!’ [laughs] I was like, ‘Your words, not mine.'”

She concluded, “But it just is this sort of rolling cadence and physicality and within that, I’m trying to make myself laugh, I’m trying to make my eyebrow raise, I’m trying to kind of… I don’t know, just keep it feeling super alive.”

Watch the full interview above.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.