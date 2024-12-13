Indiecast Gives Their Annual Indiecasties For 2024

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We’re giving out our annual Indiecasties awards for 2024. Steven and Ian start with a brief conversation about the modern state of Spin magazine and some big-picture thoughts on 2024, and then get about the business of giving out their trophies for the best and worst things of this year.

Categories include: Most Valuable Annoying Music Story, Feel-Good Story Of The Year, Most 2024 Album Of 2024, Most Memory-Holed Album, Best Musician Catastrophe, The Hyped Album That Was Actually Really Good, The Most Egregiously Overrated Album On Year-End Lists, and the year’s MVP.

