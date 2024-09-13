Indiecast On Linkin Park’s New Singer And The Dare

Steven and Ian open today’s episode with some jokes (and some empathy!) directed at Dave Grohl. The president of rock is down this week, but the guys are not going to kick him. Steven then laments the state of the Green Bay Packers in a quick Sportscast, and the guys marvel at the unintentional comedy of Donald Trump in Politicscast. Steven gets really depressed during the Fantasy Albums Draft update, but then things perk up when they address the recent controversy about Linkin Park’s new singer and the overall “yay or nay” status of the popular nu-metal band. The guys also review new albums by “indie sleaze” artists The Dare and Fcukers, which brings out the “Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon” side of Steven.

In the mailbag, a listener asks if there is an American band whose reunion would engender as much hysteria as the Oasis reunion in England. (The answer is: Nirvana, maybe, if Kurt Cobain faked his own death.)

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the new album by Foxing while Steven stumps for the latest live record by The War On Drugs.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 206 here