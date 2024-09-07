After seven years, Linkin Park is ready for a new start. The band has found a lead singer that would make the late former frontman Chester Bennington. Just like the group’s fresh beginning, Emily Armstrong wants to ensure her past actions don’t ruin her stint as the band’s new lead singer.

Yesterday (September 7), Armstrong took to her official Instagram page to address her past support of Danny Masterson when he was accused of rape. In a lengthy Instagram Stories upload (captured by Deadline), walked back her initial comments now that That ’70s Show actor has been convicted and sentenced.

Read Emily Armstrong’s full statement below.

Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.

Emily Armstrong wasn’t the only entertainer that backed Danny Masterson. Masterson’s former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also showed their support by way of supposed court letters during his sentencing. Each receive intense pushback from the public.